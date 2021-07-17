Quick Charge Podcast: July 17, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches its Full Self-Driving subscription package for $199 per month
- Tesla launches its own virtual power plant with Powerwalls to help California’s grid
- Tesla Model X survives tornado and captures video with Sentry mode
- Elon Musk explains how Tesla Cybertruck’s lack of door handles will work
- Rivian delays deliveries of its R1T electric pickup truck to September
- Porsche is on pace to double Taycan sales to 40,000 electric cars this year
- WM Motor announces two new EVs for 2021 including the M7 sedan
- XPeng shares footage of its X2 electric flying car
- Pirelli introduces EV dedicated tire to debut on the Lucid Air
