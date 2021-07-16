Tesla launches its Full Self-Driving subscription package for $199 per month

Tesla has officially launched its Full Self-Driving subscription package for $199 per month or $99 for those who have previously bought the now discontinued Enhanced Autopilot package.

Tesla FSD Subscription

Tesla currently sells the Full Self-Driving package for a one-time payment of $10,000.

It currently includes several automated driver-assist features:

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

But ultimately, Tesla hopes to deliver a true level 5 full self-driving system and people buying the package are betting on Tesla achieving that goal.

Last year, we reported on indications that Tesla is working on a pay-as-you-go subscription for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

It would enable people to test out the features without too big of a commitment.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla planned to release such an option “toward the end of 2020.” That never happened, and the release was later pushed by the CEO to “early 2021.”

In March, Musk said that it will “for sure” happen during the second quarter of 2021.

In April, the CEO said that the subscription is a “sure thing” for May, but that also didn’t happen, and now Musk has attached the release of the subscription option to the release of v9, which has also been delayed, as discussed above.

Last week, Tesla has started pushing its FSD Beta v9 software update to its early access program and now the company is also releasing its Full Self-Driving subscription service.

Today, the automaker pushed a software update to its mobile app and while the release notes were only related to the virtual power plant that we reported on earlier today, it also quietly included a new “subscription” option to Tesla’s “upgrade tab” in the app:

Tesla described the new product in a message sent to owners titled “Introducing Full Self-Driving capability Subscription”:

Full Self-Driving capability is now available as a monthly subscription. Upgrade your Model 3, VIN ending in ******, for $199 a month (excluding taxes) to experience features like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.

For those who own a vehicle without the FSD computer (HW3.0), they can still order the monthly subscription, but they are going to have to pay $1,500 for the computer upgrade, which is included in the $10,000 price of a direct purchase.

Finally, Tesla is also selling the package for $99 per month for those who already purchased the now-defunct Enhanced Autopilot package, which already included some of the features in the FSD package.

Basic Autopilot to FSD capability $199.00 per month Enhanced Autopilot to FSD capability $99.00 per month

The subscription can be canceled at any time through the mobile app.

Electrek’s Take

It’s interesting to see that Tesla decided to push the subscription model before the wider release of FSD Beta v9.

Based on Tesla disclosed approach, the automaker could actually increase the price once the update hit a wider release.

Something to look out for.

Otherwise, what do you think of the $199 per month? Too much? OK? Will you buy it just for a month to test it out or for a road trip? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.