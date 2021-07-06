Quick Charge Podcast: July 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: Tesla to release new UI with ‘mind of car’ view coming to cars with FSD computer
- Audi sees electric cars becoming as profitable as gas-powered cars within 2-3 years
- Over-the-air updates: How does each EV automaker compare?
- Rolls-Royce taps Jaguar’s I-Pace to support its electric airplane during world-record-attempt flight
- EGEB: An Iowa city’s pilot program may put solar on low-income homes
- The sea caught fire this weekend, so maybe it’s time to stop drilling oil
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.