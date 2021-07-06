Elon Musk: Tesla to release new UI with ‘mind of car’ view coming to cars with FSD computer

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will release a new user interface with its upcoming FSD v9 Beta software update.

The updated UI will have something that the CEO referred to as “mind of car” view.

Tesla has been expected to release a broader user interface update in its vehicles for a while now.

It has often been referred to as its v11 software update, and it is expected to use some of the new designs seen in the new UI in the updated Model S.

The update has also been associated with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta v9 software update since it is supposed to coincide with the wider release of the beta update.

In Tesla’s current FSD Beta update, which is only being used by a few thousand owners in the early access program, mainly Tesla employees, the driving visualizations look more like a debugging mode than anything else.

The automaker is expected to update those visualizations with a cleaner look coming to the wider release of FSD Beta.

Now CEO Elon Musk confirms that a new user interface is coming with the update and it will feature a ““mind of car” view:

“Yes, updated UI coming with FSD wide release. All cars with FSD computer will have new “mind of car” view. All 3/Y can be upgraded to have FSD computer.”

While not entirely clear, the “mind of car” view is likely a reference to the new driving visualizations, which show how the car sees its surroundings.

Tesla’s driving visualizations have often been referred to as a “confidence builder” for Autopilot, and now FSD, as they let you know what Tesla’s computer vision system can see.

Some objects are often seen jumping around in those visualizations, which Musk has indicated could be fixed with the new Tesla Vision computer vision update.

Now, as to when the update is coming, the wider release of FSD Beta has been linked to the FSD Beta v9 update, which has been delayed several times.

Most recently, Musk has been saying that it should really come any day now.

The CEO also indicates that the new driving visualizations will come to not just vehicles with the FSD package but any vehicle equipped with the FSD computer (HW3), which is every vehicle Tesla produced since around April 2019.

