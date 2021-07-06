Bianchi’s line of popular electric bikes is coming to America as the company pushes to bring its latest models to the North American market.

Bianchi USA’s CEO Pat Hus recently unveiled a series of new models at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California.

The event came as part of a coordinated effort to increase the Italian company’s North American market share after first offering its products in the EU.

The models unveiled at the event spanned electric mountain bikes, touring e-bikes, and city e-bikes.

Bianchi has stuck with Bosch as the supplier of its motor and battery systems — a move adopted by many of the leading European electric bicycle manufacturers.

But unlike many of the other manufacturers, Bianchi is hoping that it can stand alone by showing off its unique innovations.

As Hus explained to Bicycle Retailer:

“Bianchi did not get into the e-ike space with a me-too product, it’s innovative, it’s different, it’s got a look to it, it’s got a story to it, I am so happy with what we did. There is a new vision going on here today, and you will start to get a sense of it today, with new leadership in Italy and the USA. Introducing Bianchi LIF-e, inspiration and innovation to deliver a new electric mobility and lifestyle collection.”

Bianchi’s FX Type electric mountain bikes feature cast aluminum frames and 29-inch wheels. Their Bosch mid-drive motors reach 20 mph (32 km/h) of speed, meaning these models are designated as class 1 e-bikes that are the most widely permitted e-bikes on US trails.

Interestingly, the FX Type frames incorporate LED lighting built directly into the frame — a move we’re only starting to see on a few off-road e-bikes. Such integrated lighting is much more common on city bike frames.

Bianchi’s T Type touring electric bikes have a bit more pep in their step with 28 mph (45 km/h) top speeds. Those higher speeds are made capable by Bosch’s Class 3-rated electric motors that take advantage of the highest speeds allowable under US e-bike laws. Touring e-bikes are often ridden both on and off-road. Higher speeds when operated on-road help the bikes excel in commuter roles while still offering utility for trail riding.

An included suspension seat post, as well as an integrated rack and pannier mounting, make the bikes even more well-suited to utility-type roles.

Lastly, Bianchi’s C Type offers similar specs to the T type yet includes a more step-through frame that is easier to mount and dismount. When that rear rack is loaded up high, the step-through frame can make it much easier to hop on and off of an unwieldy e-bike.

The C Type also offers a more comfortable and upright riding position thanks to its swept-back handlebars. That helps city riders gain a better perspective of the road and any potential hazards around them.

As you might imagine, Bianchi’s e-Omnia line of e-bikes won’t be cheap. The C, T, and FX Type models are expected to retail for $5,700, $6,000, and $7,500, respectively, in the US.

Availability should start sometime in July or August 2021, so excited new riders in North America won’t have to wait long.

The company also said to expect new models in 2022, including in new disciplines such as electric gravel bikes.

