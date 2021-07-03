Quick Charge Podcast: July 7, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla Cybertruck will have 4-wheel steering like Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’
- Tesla (TSLA) announces record deliveries in Q2 2021: 201,000 electric cars
- Tesla brings back cheaper Model Y Standard Range, but only in Hong Kong?
- GM to source Lithium for next-generation EV batteries in US
- Ford reports Mustang Mach-E sales increase for June 2021
- Porsche issues physical recall of Taycans over loss of power issue
- Canoo’s upcoming electric “sport vehicle” spotted in California
