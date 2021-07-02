It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at the first deal that we’ve tracked on the RadMission e-bike. Plus, there’s discounts on portable power stations and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

RadMission was already the lowest-cost Rad Power Bike. Now, it’s more affordable with this e-bike deal

Rad Power Bikes is offering its RadMission electric bike at $999 shipped. When the RadMission was first launched it featured a promotional price of $999, but that price was eventually raised to its MSRP of $1,099 where it has remained outside of occasional holiday deals. This sleek bike was already the most affordable Rad Power Bike on the market before its latest price drop, which makes it an even better e-bike deal. Featuring a 500W motor and up to 45 miles of range on a single charge, you’ll be able to ride all around town without having to plug in. This not only helps you to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, but also saves the environment as it requires no gas or oil to run. Plus, bikes are just easier to take around busy cities as they don’t have to use the same roadways as cars do, leading to less congested traveling. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Instant hot water heaters only use electricity when you need it, now on sale up to $450 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of tankless hot water heaters up to $450 off. One stand-out deal is the ATMOR 36kW 7.03GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater at $464.99 shipped. Down from its normal price of $630, this saves $165 and is the best available. Designed for up to four bedroom homes with eight simultaneous uses, this hot water heater should help cut down on your home’s electric usage. Plus, they take up less room in your garage or attic overall, which is another benefit. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can shop the rest of the sale right here.

Illuminate your yard without using any hard-wired energy or single-use batteries with these solar lights

Today only, Woot is offering a 5-pack of Bell+Howell Bionic Solar LED Spotlights for $74.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $19 each, this saves as much as $20 and is the best available. These lights don’t require you to wire them in or even swap out batteries. There’s a built-in solar panel on the top that charges an internal battery daily so they can be powered anywhere with ease. This helps cut down on electricity used from your home, as well as batteries being thrown in the landfill. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Keep reading to find out more about a deal we found on other e-bikes and more.

Sun Joe via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering up to 30% off a selection of its outdoor electric tools. Our favorite discount is the 13-inch Corded String Trimmer at $29.99 shipped. Originally $60, today’s deal saves 50% from its launch retail cost and drops nearly 20% from its current new-condition price at Amazon. Featuring a powerful 4A motor and 13-inch maximum cutting width, which is the perfect pair for smaller yards. The ergonomic handle adjusts to make your yard work more comfortable, and there’s even a flower guard that protects against accidental contact. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. These products are part of eBay’s Certified Refurbished program, which we just took a hands-on look at. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike deal and more.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine this summer, than there’s no better way to experience it than on an e-bike or electric you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deal and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.