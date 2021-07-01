Quick Charge Podcast: July 1, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is being sued over its extremely reasonable Supercharger idle fees
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company proposes a new Loop in Fort Lauderdale
- Nissan announces new EV factory in UK to produce new electric crossover
- Both NIO and XPeng announce record-high deliveries for June and Q2
- Eviation’s ‘Tesla of aircraft’ production version unveiled with over 400 miles of range
- Check out the world’s second-largest hydropower station, which is now live
- EGEB: New Jersey approves US’s largest combined offshore wind farm
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.