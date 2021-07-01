Elon Musk’s Boring Company proposes a new Loop in Fort Lauderdale

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has proposed its latest Loop project, a transit system made of tunnels with Tesla vehicles inside, and this one is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Every project that the Boring Company has proposed has hit some snags in the complicated approval process.

But now that the Boring Company has a first Loop system in operation in Las Vegas, it’s starting to catch the attention of other markets looking to address their traffic issues.

Fort Lauderdale is now the latest market considering a Boring Company Loop.

Mayor Dean J. Trantalis announced the new proposal, called “The Las Olas Loop”:

Fort Lauderdale has received a proposal from Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. to build an underground transit loop between downtown and the beach. Called “The Las Olas Loop,” this represents an innovative and unprecedented approach to addressing traffic congestion and transit needs.

Not much is known about the proposal, including the number of tunnels and their lengths, other than it would be a “Loop.”

The Boring Company describes a Loop system:

Loop is an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported to their destination with no intermediate stops. Also known as “Teslas in Tunnels!”

The system has been criticized for basically being a subway system, but the difference is that each vehicle can skip stations and bring you to your end destination.

However, the Boring Company’s core technology is in the name, its tunnel boring technology, which is supposed to be much faster and cheaper than other technologies.

The company is still working on its technology, but Boring Company claims that its latest boring machine, Prufrock, is already a big improvement over current boring techniques.

It is already able to bore one mile per week and they believe that it can be improved to seven miles per day in the “medium-term.”

