The US government has awarded grants for electric and hydrogen buses to 49 projects in 46 states.

Connecticut boosts its electric vehicle rebates.

$182 million for e-buses across the US

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded $182 million in grants for electric and hydrogen buses and infrastructure to 49 projects in 46 states and territories.

The project selections are part of the FTA’s Low-No Program, which helps transit agencies purchase or lease e-buses, hydrogen buses, and other transit vehicles that use clean technologies. (Fresno, California, for example, is getting hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses.) The program supports the US goal of reducing emissions 50% by 2030.

In terms of makes of e-buses, 10 out of 49 transit agencies will procure Proterra electric transit buses, for example. This includes Rock Region METRO in Arkansas, which was awarded $4.9 million to purchase five e-buses and charging infrastructure.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said:

There is overwhelming demand to support low and no emission transit all around the country – in both rural and urban areas – and meeting this need is a matter of climate responsibility and public health.

You can view the full list of US projects here to see which areas were awarded Low-No grants.

Connecticut’s new EV incentives

Connecticut is increasing rebates on electric vehicles and extending the rebates to include used cars, too. That’s because the state has a target of putting between 125,000 and 150,000 electric vehicles on its roads by 2025. As of January 1, there were 13,800 electric vehicles registered in Connecticut, up from 4,408 registered in 2020.

CT News Junkie explains:

The additional incentives are a temporary supplement to an existing rebate program called the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate. Since 2015, the CHEAPR program has provided a rebate of between $500 and $5,000 for the purchase of a new EV, depending on the type of vehicle. The traditional rebate amounts jump to between $750 and $7,500 under the expansion announced this week. It also creates two new rebate programs, offering as much as an additional $2,000 for a new vehicle and a rebate of as much as $7,500 for a used vehicle.

The rebates apply to EVs that cost $42,000 or less. The increased rebates will continue through the end of 2021 or until funds are exhausted, so if you’re thinking of buying an EV and live in Connecticut, don’t wait.

For new EVs, incentives are now:

As much as $4,250 for a new Battery Electric Vehicle, up from $1,500.

Up to $2,250 for a new Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, up from $500.

As much as $9,500 for a new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, up from $5,000.

For used EVs, incentives are now:

$3,000 for a Battery Electric Vehicle.

$1,125 for a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

$7,500 for a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle.

