Quick Charge Podcast: June 29, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases new update for vehicles with its new ‘Tesla Vision’ system to restore Autopilot features
- Tesla Vision-powered active safety features found to be at least as good as with radar in new test
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Polestar 2 Long Range — which is better for an EV road trip? [Video]
- Nissan will build the UK’s first EV battery gigafactory
- Honda announces ‘Prologue’ electric SUV coming to the US in 2024
- BMW will stop selling the i3 electric car in the US next month
- Canoo shares renderings of manufacturing campus concept in Oklahoma
- Canada is going to ban new gas-powered car sales by 2035
- Core Development Group to implement over 15,000 EV chargers throughout US
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.