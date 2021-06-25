Tesla Supercharger station gets direct service from McDonald’s: get a Big Mac while charging?

A Tesla Supercharger station is now getting direct service from a nearby McDonald’s that offer direct delivery to Tesla owners charging their electric vehicles.

When charging station operators open new stations, they try to build them near amenities for drivers to use when their vehicles are charging.

We are mainly talking about restrooms, coffee shops, and restaurants.

On some popular routes with several charging stations, some EV owners have their preferred stations based on the amenities around them.

For example, Tesla has about 6 Supercharger stations within a one charge distance on the highway 5 between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

If they have enough charge, Tesla drivers have some options on where to stop.

One of those stations is a relatively new Supercharger in Firebaugh and one of the biggest in the world with 56 stalls.

There are a few options to eat around the charging station, including a Little Caesars, a Subway, and McDonald’s:

Some shop and restaurant operators near new Supercharger stations have been smartly taking advantage of the captive audience that they have for a short period of time.

We are now seeing a good example at this Tesla Supercharger in Firebaugh.

Some Tesla owners are reporting that the McDonald’s is offering Tesla drivers to get orders delivered directly at their vehicle while they are charging:

Serving up Big Macs to the car @ the Tesla charging station in balmy Firebaugh. pic.twitter.com/dclwrlApxy — Michael Dunne (@Dunne_ZoZoGo) June 25, 2021

The fast-food restaurant put a sign up that reads: “Recharge with McDonald’s while you recharge your Tesla. Food delivered directly to your charge bay.”

It’s a rare example of a business near a Supercharger station catering directly to Tesla owners.

Of course, Tesla has also been talking about providing more anemities itself.

In 2018, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.”

It was yet another “Is he joking?” kind of Elon Musk idea, but he apparently wasn’t kidding.

A few months later, Tesla actually applied for building permits for “a restaurant and Supercharger station” at a location in Santa Monica.

The project laid dormant for roughly three years until new building applications were submitted earlier this year.

But those new plans didn’t include a restaurant, although it did include what would become one of the biggest Supercharger stations in the world.

We thought that the involvement of a Tesla restaurant in the project was dead at that point, but Musk actually said in April that he was still hoping to have a “‘50s diner” at the location.

Earlier this month, Tesla actually filed a trademark to use its brand in the restaurant industry.

You could one day eat a burger at a Tesla restaurant, but in the meantime, it looks like you can now get a Big Mac directly at a Supercharger.

