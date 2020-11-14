Tesla opens world’s largest Supercharger station

Tesla has been quickly expanding its Supercharger network lately and it just reached another milestone by opening the world’s new largest Supercharger station.

It is located between two of Tesla’s biggest markets.

Tesla’s fleet is growing at a fast pace and the automaker is adding more electric vehicles on the road than any other automaker.

At the same time, the company is trying to keep up its infrastructure, like service centers, mobile service fleet, and charging infrastructure in order to support its growing fleet..

Tesla’s charging infrastructure mainly consists of the Supercharger network, arguably one of the company’s greatest assets.

Recently, Tesla announced that it deployed its 20,000th charger in the Supercharger network.

Now we learne that Tesla has just opened a new Supercharger station that has become the new largest Supercharger station in the world:

👀👀 56 V3 Superchargers confirmed!! Club Member Teresa K. With the hot 🔥 scoop! Thank you @elonmusk and the @tesla supercharger team for working so hard to accelerate the transition and building out this amazing network for us! ⚡️🔋🇺🇸 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HkcccK8ZjM — Tesla Owners East Bay (@TeslaOwnersEBay) November 14, 2020

A few months ago, we reported on Tesla building the new Supercharger station in Firebaugh, California.

We learned that Tesla was planning 56 Supercharger stalls at the new station – likely making it the largest Supercharger station in the world.

Tesla has a few Supercharger stations with 50 stalls in China, but 56 is a new record.

At 56 Superchargers, this new station will be six times bigger than Tesla’s average Supercharger station.

It is located between the Bay Area and Los Angeles – two of Tesla’s biggest markets in the world.

There are also a convenience store and a restaurant at the location that Tesla owners can patronize while they are charging.

Tesla has also built solar canopies to provide shade to the vehicles while also helping power the Supercharger station.

The automaker has been promising to deploy more solar power capacity at Supercharger, but the rollout has been somewhat slow.

CEO Elon Musk has been saying that Tesla will accelerate the deployment with the rollout of the Supercharger V3 stations, which started last year.

