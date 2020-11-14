Tesla opens world’s largest Supercharger station

- Nov. 14th 2020 11:58 am ET

0

Tesla has been quickly expanding its Supercharger network lately and it just reached another milestone by opening the world’s new largest Supercharger station.

It is located between two of Tesla’s biggest markets.

Tesla’s fleet is growing at a fast pace and the automaker is adding more electric vehicles on the road than any other automaker.

At the same time, the company is trying to keep up its infrastructure, like service centers, mobile service fleet, and charging infrastructure in order to support its growing fleet..

Tesla’s charging infrastructure mainly consists of the Supercharger network, arguably one of the company’s greatest assets.

Recently, Tesla announced that it deployed its 20,000th charger in the Supercharger network.

Now we learne that Tesla has just opened a new Supercharger station that has become the new largest Supercharger station in the world:

A few months ago, we reported on Tesla building the new Supercharger station in Firebaugh, California.

We learned that Tesla was planning 56 Supercharger stalls at the new station – likely making it the largest Supercharger station in the world.

Tesla has a few Supercharger stations with 50 stalls in China, but 56 is a new record.

At 56 Superchargers, this new station will be six times bigger than Tesla’s average Supercharger station.

It is located between the Bay Area and Los Angeles – two of Tesla’s biggest markets in the world.

There are also a convenience store and a restaurant at the location that Tesla owners can patronize while they are charging.

Tesla has also built solar canopies to provide shade to the vehicles while also helping power the Supercharger station.

The automaker has been promising to deploy more solar power capacity at Supercharger, but the rollout has been somewhat slow.

CEO Elon Musk has been saying that Tesla will accelerate the deployment with the rollout of the Supercharger V3 stations, which started last year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Supercharger

Tesla Supercharger

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger