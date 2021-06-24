Utility locations hint at possible addresses for Rivian Adventure Network chargers in California

Once again, members on Rivian Forums have found new details hinting at what the EV automaker has in store next. According to a list of job locations for planning engineers, there are several potential spots picked out in Northern and Central California for the Rivian Adventure Network. Rivian has previously shared a map of its 3,500+ DC fast chargers coming in the next two years, but the public has not seen many specific addresses of those locations.

Electrek first reported news of a Rivian Adventure Network last June, after the automaker had hired former Tesla employees who had worked on its Supercharger network. At the time, we also learned that Rivian would first target offroading pit stops, national parks, and RV parks — on brand with its upcoming EVs and the “adventure” portion of its network name.

This past February, the public learned more about the specs of this charging network, revealing a 300 kW fast-charging capacity at one of the upcoming stations in Salida, Colorado (shoutout again to Rivian Forums). A month later, Rivian shared an impressive map showcasing its planned Adventure Network, featuring over 3,500 DCFCs across 600 stations by 2023.

Since then, we’ve only been able to zoom in on the map and find the general vicinity of where a Rivian charger may be. However, we now have at least some potential addresses of where the Rivian Adventure Network may be popping up, at least in California. It’s not much, but it’s a start.

Rivian Adventure Network in California

Thanks to a recent post by Burner on Rivian Forums, we now have the (possible) addresses of some Rivian Adventure Network chargers in Northern and Central California. The sites were listed next to pending locations for utility companies to visit, not posted by Rivian directly.

Essentially, these “job locations” are spots for planning engineers to visit to determine if said location can accommodate the load of a DCFC or if the grid will need additional support. That being said, none of these addresses are set in stone just yet.

As you can see above, we put all the locations into one gorgeous map for you to gain a better perspective on where these charging stations may soon be. We say that because they’re all apparently pending locations at the moment.