Building the BMW iX3: A tour of BMW’s space-age China factory [Video]

BMW has been making cars for decades and got off to a strong electric start with the i3 and i8, but since then, they’ve been a little quiet. Until now.

[Note: This is an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek]

Fully Charged‘s East Asia correspondent Elliot Richards visits the BMW Brilliance factory in Shenyang, China, to see the manufacturing process of the new iX3, its first all-electric car. This will be a significant car for BMW, and the UK version currently being produced in this factory will arrive in Britain in a few months. Fully Charged will then review it in full.

BMW clearly has a strong electric ambition, and it’s particularly interesting to see a legacy automaker’s production process of EVs alongside their ICE counterparts, in a factory that is powered 100% by renewable energy. Could the iX3 be the car to take BMW to the next electric level?

Photo: BMW

