Building the BMW iX3: A tour of BMW’s space-age China factory [Video]

- Jun. 24th 2021 9:13 am PT

0

BMW has been making cars for decades and got off to a strong electric start with the i3 and i8, but since then, they’ve been a little quiet. Until now.

[Note: This is an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek]

Fully Charged‘s East Asia correspondent Elliot Richards visits the BMW Brilliance factory in Shenyang, China, to see the manufacturing process of the new iX3, its first all-electric car. This will be a significant car for BMW, and the UK version currently being produced in this factory will arrive in Britain in a few months. Fully Charged will then review it in full.

BMW clearly has a strong electric ambition, and it’s particularly interesting to see a legacy automaker’s production process of EVs alongside their ICE counterparts, in a factory that is powered 100% by renewable energy. Could the iX3 be the car to take BMW to the next electric level?

Photo: BMW

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

BMW

BMW
BMW iX3

BMW iX3
Fully charged

About the Author