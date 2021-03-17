BMW unveils i4 electric sedan with 300 miles of range

BMW unveiled today the BMW i4, its new all-electric vehicle, and confirmed that it is going to have up to 300 miles of range based on the EPA standard.

After the German automaker brought the BMW i3 to market in 2013, we thought that it would release the BMW i4, i5, and so on, but it didn’t really happen like that.

It took BMW seven years to bring another all-electric vehicle to market, the BMW iX3, and it didn’t even release it in North America.

But now we are finally getting the BMW i4.

Today, as part of the BMW Group Annual Conference, the automaker decided to unveil the vehicle, which wasn’t supposed to be revealed publicly for a few months.

However, they are not doing a full unveiling with all the specs and features. That will come in the next few weeks.

For now, BMW is releasing a few details like the fact that the BMW i4 will be offered in different versions that will enable “up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles (EPA)” of range based on their own estimates.

It will have a power output of up to 390kW/530HP, which is going to enable an acceleration from 0 to 100km/h (62 mph) in around four seconds.

With those specs, the company also released the first images of the BMW i4 electric sedan:

BMW also released a quick video of a pre-production prototype of the BMW i4 driving around:

BMW is calling the i4 “a fully electric 4 door Gran Coupé” and confirmed today that will “enter the market during the course of 2021,” along with a BMW M Performance variant.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, commented on the unveiling:

“With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric,”

Along with the BMW iX, the i4 is expected to be the German brand’s new flagship electric vehicle this year.

More details about the features and interior of the BMW i4 are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.