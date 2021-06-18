Podcast: more info on Tesla Model S Plaid, yoke steering wheel, VW ID.4 AWD, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including more information on the new Tesla Model S Plaid, its yoke steering wheel, the launch of the VW ID.4 AWD in the US, and more.
Today’s episode is sponsored by our partnership with IAA: a new show about the future of mobility.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla’s new Model S gets official EPA range showing improvement in efficiency
- Tesla Model S Plaid receives 348-mile EPA rated range on 21-inch wheels
- Tesla has reduced the energy capacity of the battery pack in the new Model S
- Tesla Model S Plaid breaks all the records in first independent test, but 0-60 mph has a caveat
- Elon Musk elaborates on Tesla’s new electric motor, teases even crazier motor for new Roadster
- Tesla’s new yoke steering wheel looks super awkward to use in first drives
- Tesla is sticking with yoke steering wheel; Elon Musk says progressive steering is still years away
- Elon Musk ponders Tesla making a home HVAC, may even advertise car air purification system
- Tesla is in talks to open its Supercharger network to other automakers in Germany
- We’re heading to the inaugural IAA Mobility show in Munich — join us
- Ford survey hints at specifics in F-150 Lightning package pricing
- GM accelerates electric car investments, announces 2 new battery cell factories in the US
- VW launches ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV in the US starting at just $36,175 with incentives
- Polestar 3 electric SUV to be built and sold in the US
- Lordstown’s electric pickup plans hit another snag as CEO and CFO resign
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.