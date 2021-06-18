We’re heading to the inaugural IAA Mobility show in Munich — join us

We’re packing our bags and heading to Germany this September, folks, because the ol’ Frankfurt Auto show has been reimagined for 2021 as IAA Mobility Munich. There will still be tons of cars and an exponentially growing number of electric among them, but what makes this show different is that a greater focus will be on mobility, autonomy, and environmental sustainability — a perfect match for Electrek and our readers…

The Bavarian government has stated that trade shows can take place again beginning September 1, 2021. That means IAA Mobility, the trade show that has been re-branded and focuses on the Future of Mobility, will take place September 7-12, 2021, in Munich, Germany. With vaccinations becoming readily available and borders opening up, we feel confident that IAA Mobility will take place as planned, and we hope you will join us!

The main product categories of the show will consist of e-cars, e-bikes, e-scooters, and autonomous vehicles, as well as suppliers thereof. The last show had over 3,000 exhibitors and more than 500,000 visitors. And while there may not be as many in-person attendees this year for obvious reasons, the show will also have a digital component to it. This will offer industry people from all over the world who cannot fly for whatever reason the opportunity to join us.

There will be three different sections of the show:

The Summit is the technical core of the event and will bring decision makers, experts, industry members, and suppliers together as a trade show and conference area.

The Open Space will take place throughout the city of Munich at all the main landmarks and be open to visitors for a unique experience.

The Blue Lane is a test track directly linking the Summit with the Open Space and will present low to no-emission vehicles for test drives.

If there’s any question if IAA is going to have a solid mobility lineup, take a look at what’s already on the books:

Stop by our booth!

Electrek, as the media partner of IAA, will also have a booth at the show where we’ll be conducting interviews with industry executives and chatting with our readers. Stop by!

Speaking of booths, there is still booth space available at IAA Mobility, so click here for detailed information, or you can contact me at kvogelsang@tssworldwide.com, who can send the information you need. We hope you will join us at IAA Mobility in Munich September 7-12, 2021.

