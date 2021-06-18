VW launches ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV in the US starting at just $36,175 with incentives

VW has now launched the ID.4 AWD Pro, the all-wheel-drive version of its new electric SUV, in the US, and it is starting at just $36,175 with incentives.

It’s the least expensive all-wheel-drive electric car in the US.

Volkswagen launched the ID.4, its first new vehicle based on its new MEB platform to launch in North America, in the US, but it started only with a “First Edition” version with only a rear-wheel-drive powertrain option.

As promised, the German automaker is now bringing its ID.4 AWD Pro, a new all-wheel-drive version of the electric SUV, to the US:

“The new Volkswagen ID.4 AWD electric SUV revealed today will offer Americans yet another reason to embrace sustainable driving. With two electric motors, max 295 horsepower and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds for the AWD Pro model, the ID.4 AWD offers performance and all-weather traction at a starting MSRP that no other all-wheel-drive electric vehicle for sale in the U.S. can beat.”

The new version of the vehicle not only enables better traction, but also a faster acceleration, more towing capacity, and the new electric motor only barely reduces the range of the electric SUV to 240-249 miles of range on a single charge depending on the version.

VW said about the new ID.4 AWD Pro:

“With its instantly available torque, the ID.4 AWD Pro can reach 60 mph from a standstill in an estimated 5.7 seconds. Towing capacity rises to 2,700 pounds when using a braked trailer, over the rear-wheel-drive 1st Edition model’s 2,200 pounds. The ID.4 AWD comes with a standard tow hitch and electrically heated windshield. All other features of the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 carry over to the AWD model, including its 82 kWh battery pack, spacious interior and IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technologies. All ID.4 models can also receive over-the-air software updates to add functionality in the future. The EPA-estimated range is 249 miles for the AWD Pro and 240 miles for the AWD Pro S.”

The big question that is answered with the US launch of the vehicle is the price.

VW announced that the ID.4 AWD Pro’s MSRP starts at $43,675 before incentives.

The German automaker is still eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit, which brings the effective cost down to $36,175 with federal incentives. It can be even cheaper in with state incentives.

VW also offers another trim called ID.4 AWD Pro S, which starts at a MSRP of $48,175, and it includes 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels as well as a few other design differentiators including a lighted VW logo.

All ID.4 SUVs are subject to a $1,195 destination fee and the final price is going to be determined between the buyer and the dealer.

VW is now taking reservations for the new all-wheel-drive versions of the ID.4 with the first units expected to reach dealers in the fourth quarter of 2021,

Electrek‘s take:

Two of our biggest gripes about the original RWD ID.4 when it was delivered to us in the middle of a snowstorm: Not AWD and not very fast off the line. The AWD Pro version is obviously helping to fix each of those issues. We’re looking forward to reviewing the AWD model and even more excited about a Chattanooga built version due soon.

The biggest questions in our mind is now about the center stack’s UI improvements and will VW make enough of these to keep on the lots. During our review we noted some lag in the center display UX. Overall, the good looks inside and out, very decent specs, and reasonable price should make this one of the best-selling EVs out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.