Tesla Model S Plaid breaks all the records in first independent test, but 0-60 mph has a caveat

- Jun. 17th 2021 7:58 am PT

0

Tesla Model S Plaid has broken several production car records in its first independent tests with MotorTrend, but the insane 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds needs an asterisk next to it.

When Tesla unveiled the new Model S Plaid, the automaker announced that it’s going to break the record for quickest production car with a 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds and quarter-mile in 9.2 seconds.

The automaker had MotorTrend perform the first independent tests of the new Model S Plaid.

Before they could do that, though, Tesla had them test the new performance sedan on a drag strip with a VHT-prepped surface, basically sticky asphalt, at the Famoso Raceway near Bakersfield, California.

On that surface, the new Model S Plaid was able to achieve an even faster-than-advertised 1.98 seconds 0 to 60 mph acceleration and a quarter-mile in 9.25 seconds at 152.6 mph using its drag strip launch mode, which takes a little while to activate and get into its “cheetah stance.”

That’s with the first foot of rollout subtracted, which is how MotorTrend tests all vehicles.

But the 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 2 seconds comes with the caveat that it needs to be achieved on a VHT-prepped surface at a drag strip.

Tesla reportedly told MotorTrend that they believe “most customers” will run the Model S Plaid at dragstrips, but many dragstrips will require a bunch of additional safety measures before a vehicle as fast as the new Model S Plaid can race, which could discourage many owners.

But the good news is that it doesn’t actually make a massive difference when testing on an unprepared surface.

MotorTrend‘s independent tests showed a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in just 2.07 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 9.34 seconds at 152.2 mph.

Those stats are now the new records for production vehicles, including beating the quarter-mile of the Ferrari LaFerrari.

The only vehicle that could potentially take away the throne from Tesla is Rimac’s new Nevera, but it depends on your definition of a “production car” since it’s a limited-production vehicle that starts at $2 million.

The Model S Plaid starts at $130,000 and Tesla is likely going to make more of them in a few days than the number of Nevera hypercars Rimac will make over several years.

And you know what? The Nevera also happens to be all-electric, so if one thing is clear, the highest-performance vehicles in the world are now all-electric, and the scary thing is that they are still getting better.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric luxury sedan and the first vehicle developed from the ground up by Tesla. The Tesla Roadster was the first vehicle developed by Tesla, but it was based on a chassis by Lotus.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger