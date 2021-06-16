Tesla is in talks to open its Supercharger network to other automakers in Germany

Tesla is in talks to open up its Supercharger network to other automakers in Germany, according to the country’s minister of transport.

It’s hard to argue against the fact that the Tesla Supercharger network is the most extensive electric vehicle fast-charging network in the world.

Instead of relying on third-party charging networks like most other automakers, Tesla developed its own network from the ground up, which was more of a necessity, considering how early Tesla was with electric vehicles.

A decade after deploying the first Supercharger, Tesla now has over 25,000 Superchargers at over 2,700 stations around the world.

Unlike third-party networks, like Ionity, Electrify America, or ChargePoint, only Tesla vehicles can charge on the Supercharger network.

However, Tesla has often indicated that they are open to the idea of sharing the Supercharger network with other automakers, but it would be dependent on coming to an agreement on sharing the cost.

The automaker has been rumored to be in discussions with other automakers to come to such a deal in the past, but we have never seen any actual results.

Last year, CEO Elon Musk even said that Tesla Superchargers are now being used “low-key” by other automakers.

Now Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer fuels the rumors in a new interview with the German paper Osnabrücker Zeitung. Scheuer said:

I am in direct contact with manufacturers such as Tesla in order to ensure that the existing infrastructure, for example Tesla Supercharger, is also opened up to other manufacturers.

It would certainly be easier for Tesla to open its Supercharger network in Europe, where it uses the CCS standard instead of its own connector, like it does in the US.

Scheuer says that there are still some technical issues:

There are a few technical issues to be cleared up, but I expect we will come to a resolution. The aim is the barrier-free use of the charging stations of all providers for all e-cars, and that with a uniform payment system, ideally via smartphone. Then you can relax and get a real or vegan currywurst while the charging process is in progress, and off you go.

Last year, there was even a bug that allowed any other electric cars to charge for free at new Superchargers in Europe, but it was quickly patched.

The minister didn’t offer any timeline for an official deal.

Tesla always said that opening the Supercharger network to other automakers would need to come with a deal to share cost.

