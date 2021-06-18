We’ve got quite a few new green deals for you to browse through today. We’re going to take a look at a new low on METAKOO’s e-bike and how it can save in more ways than one, including how it keeps extra cash in your pocket. Plus, there’s discounts on smart sprinkler controllers to keep your watering under control. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ride around town with a this new green deal with METAKOO’s Cybertrack e-bike at $60 off

We spotted a deal on the METAKOO Cybertrack 100 E-bike for $739.99 shipped via the ECOOL SPORT STORE on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $800 and today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked. Featuring a 3-hour fast charge, this deal on the METAKOO e-bike is ready to take you anywhere you need to go. A single charge will take you between 30 to 37 miles, which is plenty to get around town with.

Whether you’re wanting to ditch traffic and gas for your morning commute or just enjoy being outdoors, riding around on an e-bike is a great option. Since it’s battery-powered, it can be recharged with renewable energy like solar panels should your home have that. Plus, there’s no noise, gas, or oil to deal with here. In fact, maintenance is quite low overall, with the only thing that you have to keep tabs on is the gears and tire pressure. Not sure if this is the right e-bike deal for you? Micah went in-depth with it in our hands-on review, helping you to make an informed decision. It’s also rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Taking an e-bike to the store not only helps you, but also helps the environment

As mentioned above, riding an e-bike can cut down on fossil fuel usage, like gas and oil. It also lets you sidestep traffic and is a lot quieter than traditional transportation methods. But that’s not the only way that it saves. In all, being able to charge your e-bike from renewable energy sources helps to cut down on your carbon footprint. For shorter trips, it’s much more economical to take an e-bike instead of a car. You can travel paths that aren’t as crowded, which can help you arrive to your destination sooner. Plus, with today’s deal, the pedal assist feature will let you do some of the work while the bike itself does some of the heavy lifting, which means that you’re getting a workout without possibly burning out. If your commute is short enough to use an e-bike, it’s well worth it to pick one up and keep extra cash in your pocket, reduce emissions, and get some exercise in at the same time.

Rachio 3 HomeKit sprinkler system ensures you only water when needed at $179

Amazon is offering the Rachio 3 16-zone Smart HomeKit Sprinkler Controller for $179 shipped. This is down $100 from its list price, but over the past six months or so the 16-zone controller has been going for around $210 or so. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before back in February and is the best available. Rachio claims that you can save “up to 30-50% on your monthly water bill” by using its controller. This comes from built-in weather intelligence that can automatically skip watering after rain, wind, freezes, or other events. There’s an app that allows you to control when sprinklers run, and it even works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit for voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Govee 4-pack of highly-rated Alexa and Assistant Smart Plugs now just $12.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Alexa and Google Assistant Smart Plugs for $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 50% on-page coupon. Regularly $30, and now marked down to $25 with a 50% coupon, today’s deal is nearly 60% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. A simple, hub-free solution for adding four smart plugs to your Alexa and Google Assistant setup, everything works over your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and the free Govee app, or with voice commands. Automated timers and scheduling help with your energy bills and you can set scenes to control multiple outlets and the gear plugged into them with a single command. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

