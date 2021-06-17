Quick Charge Podcast: June 17, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla has reduced the energy capacity of the battery pack in the new Model S
- Tesla Model S Plaid breaks all the records in first independent test, but 0-60 mph has a caveat
- Tesla is in talks to open its Supercharger network to other automakers in Germany
- Elon Musk ponders Tesla making a home HVAC, may even advertise car air purification system
- Tesla’s new yoke steering wheel looks super awkward to use in first drives
- Ford CEO hints at Tesla Model S Plaid racing the Mustang Mach-E 1400, but why?
- Toyota delusionally claims hybrids and fuel cells will stay competitive with electric cars for next 30 years
- GM accelerates electric car investments, announces 2 new battery cell factories in the US
