Ford CEO hints at Tesla Model S Plaid racing the Mustang Mach-E 1400, but why?

The incredible performance of the new Tesla Model S Plaid has captured the attention of many in the auto industry since the unveiling last week, and now we learn that even Ford CEO Jim Farley is interested in racing it against the Mustang Mach-E 1400.

But why?

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is absolutely insane.

It is equipped with seven electric motors, four in the rear and three in the front, that deliver a mind-boggling 1,400 hp of power in a relatively small package.

That’s so much power that Ford had to design some pretty crazy aerodynamic features in order to control it with more than 2,300 lbs. of downforce at 160 mph.

With the differentials that they created for it, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 can be both a drift monster and a drag strip demon.

It is an absolute machine that Farley was able to test earlier this week:

I can confirm the all-electric #MustangMachE 1400 is an absolute machine. Thanks @FordPerformance for letting me test drive it. pic.twitter.com/NOgtk4ZOhO — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) June 12, 2021

After posting about it, Farley was asked about a potential drag race with the Tesla Model S Plaid, and he thought it was a good idea:

Good idea — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) June 12, 2021

The Model S Plaid is equipped with three electric motors delivering up to 1,020 hp of power and Tesla is claiming a 0-60 mph acceleration in 1.99 seconds and a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds.

Ford hasn’t released those benchmarks for the Mustang Mach-E 1400, but it’s not impossible that it could beat that and get some revenge over Tesla’s Cybertruck tug-of-war stunt against the F-150.

However, it wouldn’t be too exciting to put the Mustang Mach-E 1400 against the Model S Plaid considering that Ford made it clear that the vehicle was a one-off not intended for production.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model S Plaid is a production vehicle that people can buy right now.

That said, Farley did hint this week after testing the Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype that Ford is working on a “street version” without specifying any detail.

If that’s the case, it could start to be more interesting to pin the two incredibly high-performance electric vehicles against each other.

Currently, Ford’s top-performance Mach-E is the GT Performance Edition, which harnesses 480 horsepower (358 Kw) and 634 lb.-ft. of torque (860 Nm) for a 0–60 in 3.5 seconds.

