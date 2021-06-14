Quick Charge Podcast: June 14, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk elaborates on Tesla’s new electric motor, teases even crazier motor for new Roadster
- Tesla Model S Plaid modded by Unplugged Performance hits over 150 mph on Laguna Seca racetrack
- Here’s what happened when a Tesla owner built a robot to plug in his car
- The Shyft Group introduces fully electric, purpose-built chassis platform
- Ideanomics acquires EV tractor manufacturer Solectrac
- Phoenix Motorcars begins production of EVs using third-generation drivetrain
- Xos announces new ‘Powered by Xos’ powertrain division to serve specialty vehicles
- Ample teams with Sally in NYC to deploy battery swaps in ride shares, taxis, and more
