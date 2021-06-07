Jeda launches ultimate Tesla accessory: 4-in-1 USB hub with smartwatch charger and more

Jeda, well-known manufacturer of accessories for Tesla vehicles, is launches a new 4-in-1 USB hub and console organizer designed for the latest Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. You can reserve one today and receive an exclusive discount.

Tesla is known for its spartan interior with minimalist design and it can be hard for accessories to fit seamlessly in that environment.

Jeda has made a name for itself in the Tesla accessory world by bringing to market products that look at home inside Tesla vehicles.

They started with their wireless phone charger, which was copied countless times, before Tesla made the feature standard in its vehicles.

Later, the company came up with a new USB hub designed to fit seamlessly in the Model 3’s center console while hiding your Tesla Sentry mode storage device.

Tesla again adopted one of those features by adding a USB plug and storage device in the glovebox of newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Those Jeda products are still useful for pre-2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, but Tesla’s changes have rendered them not applicable to the latest version of the electric vehicles.

But that wasn’t the end of Jeda as the company is now launching a new product designed exclusively for the new versions of the Model Y and Model 3.

The Jeda USB Hub Console

It’s called the the Jeda USB Hub Console and it acts as a new USB hub for more ports, as well as a new wireless charger and a console organizer:

“An integrated USB Hub comes included and adds additional USB ports for power and data.The hub transforms the two USB-C ports in the Tesla console into four ports: 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C. The additional ports can be used for power and data purposes (charging, music or TeslaCam.) As an additional security feature, the USB ports are located under the sliding door so they cannot be seen unless the compartment is opened.”

Here’s a few pictures of the new Jeda USB Hub Console for the new 2021 Model 3 and Model Y:

Here are some of the key features of your new favorite Tesla accessory:

Wireless Headphone Charging: Charges wireless headphones such as AirPods, and Pixel Buds

Integrated Smart Watch Charging: Wirelessly charge watches

Secret storage compartment: Securely store items against theft

Anodized metal and silicone texture: Premium build materials

Additional storage capacity: Maximizes the space to provide a two-tiered storage design

Integrated USB Hub: Additional USB ports for power/data

Two-tiered storage: Maximizes storage into two-levels

On top of helping your center console looking clean, it provides all your charging needs and it is delivered with seamless look that could pass as OEM.

The Jeda USB Hub Console for the new 2021 Model 3 and Model Y is “soft-launching” today.

They are starting by taking email reservations without deposit. Those who reserve one via email will receive a link for final purchasing early July ,when they will an exclusive discount code via email, before regular sales start.

Finally, if you have a pre-2021 Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, you can check out the Jeda Tray, which offers similar functionality and features. It’s available to order today.

