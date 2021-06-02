Quick Charge Podcast: June 2, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk compares chip shortage to toilet paper in the pandemic, admits it’s affecting Tesla
- Tesla aims to secure $1 billion a year in battery minerals from Australia
- Tesla is expected to be first to use LG’s new NCMA nickel-based battery cells
- Elon Musk is still facing SEC acting as Twitter police over his Tesla (TSLA) tweets
- BMW reveals US pricing for two i4 models in 2022
- BYD introduces a bi-directional electric school bus
- Duke Energy will install 1,000 EV charging ports in North Carolina
- EGEB: Biden administration freezes oil, gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.