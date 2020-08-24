Watch Tesla Cyberquad DIY electric ATV go 100 mph

A bunch of maniacs built their own version of the Tesla Cyberquad electric ATV and tested it at over 100 mph.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last year, CEO Elon Musk had a little “one more thing” moment on stage when they brought the Tesla Cyberquad, an electric ATV, to show the loading capacity of Cybertruck’s bed.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Tesla planned on making the electric ATV available, but Musk later confirmed that it will be an option for Cybertruck buyers.

Some people can’t wait for Tesla to make it a reality, and like the Cybertruck, it sparked several DIY projects to attempt to build their own Tesla Cyberquad.

Undoubtedly the best we have seen so far comes from the guys at Rich Rebuilds, who just completed their Cyberquad build:

They basically built the same prototype that Tesla put together for the Cybertruck launch.

Tesla is likely going to do something different for the production version, but based on what we have seen from the unveiling, it looks like Tesla used a Yamaha Raptor ATV and converted it to electric with what appears to be a Zero Motorcycle electric motor.

Rich Benoit and Steven Salowsky from Rich Rebuilds already had experience with doing electric conversions using a Zero Motorcycle powertrain.

They bought a 2008 Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV and salvaged parts from Zero Motorcycles bikes to get the project started.

At first Benoit wanted to just convert the Raptor with the electric powertrain, but Salowsky took on the ambitious task to make the body look like the Tesla Cyberquad body.

The team wrote in a email to Electrek:

They were going to just convert it, then Steven offered to design it to replicate the Tesla Cyberquad. It started out as origami to create a sense of scale to the pieces, and then Rich had wired the bike up with its new zero motor powertrain and welded the new drive unit to the rear, and Steven restructured a new aluminum trestle frame onto the existing quad frame, and then formed and cut the new body.

About 300 hours later, they had their own Tesla Cyberquad electric ATV.

As you can see in the video above, they are achieving some insane performance with the vehicle.

They are going from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, much faster than the original Raptor’s 5.4 seconds, and they are achieving a much higher top speed of 102.5 mph.

Please don’t do this at home.

