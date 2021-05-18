Green Deals: CRAFTSMAN 20V electric mower + string trimmer combo hits $299 (Save $129), more

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 2x20V 20-inch Electric Mower for $299 shipped bundled with a FREE 20V Electric String Trimmer. Separately, you’d pay $299 for the mower and $129 for the trimmer, coming out to a grand total of $428. With today’s purchase, you’ll score three total 20V batteries (two 5.0Ah and one 4.0Ah) to power both devices at the same time. The mower can run for up to 50-minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged, while the trimmer has two options so you can choose more power or longer runtime. Using these tools will help you kick gas and oil to the curb as today’s purchase replaces two machines at once. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 12A 20-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $165.06 shipped. Normally fetching $230, it just recently dropped from $200 with today’s offer saving you as much as 28%, dropping to the lowest price in three months, and marking the second-best discount of the year. This corded electric Greenworks mower ditches gas and oil from your lawn care chores and is complemented by a 20-inch cutting deck. There’s also a 3-in-1 design that can handle both mulching and rear bagging, as well as side discharge to round out the package alongside its 12A motor. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity Dual Weatherproof Outdoor Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $27, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It is currently on sale for $23.50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $20. This is a simple and discounted way to add some smart outlets to your outdoor space for holiday decor, summer lighting, pool pumps, and more. Both of the outlets it provides can be controlled via your smartphone, with schedules/day timers, as well as with voice commands via compatible devices. You’ll also find a nice energy monitoring setup, as well as built-in surge protection and the IPX4 waterproof design. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

