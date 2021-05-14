Podcast: Tesla on Bitcoin, Ford F150 Lightning, Mercedes-Benz EQT, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla cooling down on Bitcoin, Ford talking F150 Lightning, Mercedes-Benz unveiling EQT, and more.
- Tesla prepares to disrupt ethanol producers by entering renewable fuel credit market
- Elon Musk: Tesla Full Self-Driving v9 is weeks away, FSD Subscription about a month
- Tesla’s move to stop Bitcoin payments wipes out hundreds of billions of dollars in crypto market
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Gigafactory Texas makes people wonder if it’s a new one
- Tesla backseat driver was arrested then released; now he says he is back at it
- Ford teases electric F150 pickup, announces ‘Lightning’ name and unveiling next week
- Subaru teases new Solterra all-electric SUV coming to the US next year
- GM’s Chevy Bolt EV and EUV get their official EPA ranges; electric crossover comes a bit short
- Mercedes-Benz unveils EQT electric minivan with interesting design
