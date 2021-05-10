Mercedes-Benz unveils EQT electric minivan with interesting design

Mercedes-Benz today unveiled its EQT concept electric minivan with an interesting design, but the electric version has only a vague timeline to production.

The ‘EQ’ sub-brand means electric for Mercedes-Benz, but the EQT concept is actually about a broader entry in the small van segment.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, explained:

“We are expanding our portfolio in the small van segment with the forthcoming T-Class. It will appeal to families and all those private customers, whatever their age, who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability without forgoing comfort and style. The T-Class provides them with an attractive introduction into the world of Mercedes-Benz. And as the Concept EQT shows: We are consistently implementing our claim to leadership in electromobility and will also be offering a fully electric model in this segment in the future.”

Therefore, the German automaker plans to bring a T-Class van based on the concept, presumably powered by an internal combustion engine, and it will also have an all-electric option.

Mercedes-Benz released a few pictures of the new EQT electric van concept:

Here a few details about the dimensions and interior configuration of the EQT:

“The Concept EQT (length/width/height: 4,945/1,863/1,826 millimetres) features sliding doors on both sides with a particularly large opening so that both full-sized individual seats in the third row can be reached without difficulty. Three child seats can be fitted next to each other in the second row of seats. A panoramic roof with a starscape lasered into it floods the interior with light. The vehicle’s elegant bottle design which tapers from the front to the rear makes the vehicle appear longer. The steeply sloping rear with a comfortable, vertical tailgate and window provides for a particularly spacious load compartment. If more space is required, the third-row seats can be folded or removed completely, leaving sufficient space for a pram, a transport box for dogs and other leisure equipment.”

Mercedes-Benz shared a few images of the interior of the new minivan concept:

The German automaker didn’t release powertrain specs for the vehicle, but again, it is only a concept for now.

Mercedes-Benz did confirm plans to bring a T-Class to production based on the concept, but it sounds like it will start with a gas-powered one and the electric version will come “later”:

The new T-Class, which will be launched onto the market in 2022, complements the portfolio in the small van segment together with the commercially-positioned Citan which will celebrate its premiere this year including a fully electric variant. The fully electric version for private customers will follow later.

Whenever it does come to market, it will join the bigger Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van.

