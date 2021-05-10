Quick Charge Podcast: May 10, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck is equipped with a camera under front bumper
- Tesla tuner gets seal of approval from automaker by becoming authorized for official vehicle service
- Mercedes-Benz unveils EQT electric minivan with interesting design
- Porsche unveils all-electric Macan prototypes, but it makes a big mistake too
- MG Motor gets the green light for Cyberster production
- Ford teases electric F150 pickup, announces ‘Lightning’ name and unveiling next week
- Harbour Air looks to certify its all-electric commercial airplane
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.