Mercedes-Benz launches its electric EQV minivan for ~$64,000

Mercedes-Benz is launching its electric EQV minivan in Europe for €71,388.10 (incl. 19% VAT), which is the equivalent of a sticker price of about ~$64,000 USD.

The electric EQV MPV was first unveiled last year when we learned that it is equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack, but the company is limiting the usable capacity to 90 kWh. They believe it’s going to result in 405 km (250 miles) of range on a single charge.

To charge the battery pack, the EQV is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger and it can DC fast-charge at up to 110 kW, which Mercedes claims can charge the battery pack from 10 to 80% in less than 45 min.

As for the electric motor, it has a peak power output of 150 kW and it enables a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph). We took a drive in a prototype last year and had lots of good things to say about the vehicle:

CO 2 -emissions 0 g/km Electricity consumption (combined)1 26.4 -26.3 kWh/100 km Range (combined)2,3 417 – 418 km Charging standard CCS Minimum charging time at wallbox or public charging station (AC charging, up to 11 kW, series) < 10 h (0-100 %) Minimum charging time at fast charging station (DC charging up to 110 kW, series) approx. 45 min (10-80% SoC) Drive Front wheel drive Power (peak) 150 kW (204 hp) Power (duration) 70 kW (95 hp) Max Torque 362 Nm Battery Lithium-Ion Battery capacity (usable) 90 kWh Battery capacity (installed) 100 kWh Lengths 5,140 mm, 5,370 mm Wheelbases 3,200 mm, 3,430 mm Top Speed 140 km/h (series), 160 km/h (option) Luggage compartments (max. depending on equipment) 1.030 litres, 1.410 litres zGG 3,500 kilograms

Mercedes-Benz EQV Price and Availability

Today, Daimler is officially launching the vehicle in Europe and going into production in Vitoria in northern Spain, where the V-Class and the Mercedes-Benz Vito are also produced.

The German automaker confirmed the price today:

“In terms of price, the EQV starts gross at EUR 71,388.10 (incl. 19% VAT). Included is a maintenance package for four years – which covers the cost of maintenance work according to the service booklet and manufacturer specifications during this period – as well as the Mercedes-Benz battery certificate up to 160,000 km or eight years. Also included in the purchase price are the Mercedes me remote and navigation services with a term of 36 months as well as the Mercedes me Charge function and the Ionity membership for twelve months each.”

Before taxes and incentives, it would put the price at the equivalent to ~$64,000 USD.

The electric van will be available as part of its V-Class lineup in Europe, but no availability has been confirmed for the North American market.

Electrek’s Take

That’s not cheap, especially when you consider that the fossil fuel-powered V-Class starts at about €37,000 Euros in some markets.

It’s going to be a hard sell for families looking for a minivan, but Mercedes-Benz might find a commercial market for it as a shuttle thanks to the low cost of operation.

