Elon Musk brings Tesla Cybertruck prototype with him to New York

Tesla has brought the Tesla Cybertruck prototype in a rare outing to New York City as Elon Musk is in town for Saturday Night Live.

As we previously reported, Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019 and only had one known prototype of the electric pickup.

Over the few months following the unveiling, the prototype was spotted only on a rare few occasions.

CEO Elon Musk was seen driving it to a restaurant in Los Angeles.

He also showed the prototype to Jay Leno in early 2020.

It was displayed at the Petersen Museum in June 2020 and at Tesla’s Battery Day in September, but that’s about it.

We hadn’t seen a Cybertruck prototype for over 6 months until it showed up at the Gigafactory Texas construction site a few weeks ago.

Now we learn that Tesla brought the Cybertruck prototype to its New York City store in the Meatpacking district:

Visit #Tesla in Meatpacking to see #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/4HYVDOpX9Y — Tesla Owners Club New York State (@TOCNYS) May 7, 2021

It showed up in New York at the same time as the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, who is in town to host Saturday Night Live tomorrow.

Again, it appears to be the same prototype as the one originally unveiled and not an updated version, which Musk has been talking about for a while now.

He mentioned the automaker updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension. They also talked about making the truck smaller, but Musk scrapped that plan after a design review in May 2020.

While the automaker scrapped plans for a smaller Cybertruck for the time being, some modifications to the design and dimensions are expected.

The updated version of the Cybertruck was first supposed to be unveiled late last year, but it has been delayed and Musk later said that it will likely be unveiled in the second quarter.

The Cybertruck prototype is not likely to be in New York for too long.

If it’s not at the Meatpacking district store tomorrow, we wouldn’t surprised if it potentially shows up at Tesla’s new Tarrytown store, which is having a big opening tomorrow.

It’s a giant new location and Tesla could look to make it a special event with the Cybertruck.

