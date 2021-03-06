Elon Musk: Tesla to unveil updated Cybertruck next quarter as it focuses on production

Elon Musk is teasing Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck next quarter as the automaker is focusing on bringing the electric pickup truck into production.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in November 2019, but the vehicle isn’t expected to enter production until late 2021.

Over the last year since the unveiling and leading to the start of production, Tesla has been modifying the electric pickup truck.

Unlike most automaker who unveil concept vehicles and later production versions that are extremely toned down, Tesla tends to bring production vehicles to market that extremely closely resemble their original concepts.

However, the automaker still makes refinements and some modifications on the road to production and the Cybertruck is no exception.

CEO Elon Musk previously talked about Tesla updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension. They also talked about making the truck smaller, but Musk scrapped that plan after a design review back in May of 2020.

While the automaker scrapped plans for a smaller Cybertruck for the time being, some modifications to the design and dimensions are expected.

The updated version of the Cybertruck was expected to be unveiled late last year, but it has been delayed.

Now Musk says that the Cybertruck update is “probably” coming next quarter:

Update probably in Q2. Cybertruck will be built at Giga Texas, so focus right now is on getting that beast built. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021

The CEO also added that the focus is now on bringing the electric pickup truck to production at Gigafactory Texas, which is still under construction.

Earlier this year, Musk has warned that Tesla needs to be ‘lucky’ for the electric pickup to not be delayed and come to production late in 2021.

The update could also unveil some previously announce Cybertruck features that haven’t been demonstrated yet, like the solar roof for the bed of the electric pickup truck.

The automaker could also unveil updated specs for the Cybertruck after unveiled plans for its in-house battery last year.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

A cheaper and lower range version of the Tesla Cybertruck is going to be available later.

