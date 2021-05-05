Tesla is looking for mobile service technicians for its electric trucks

Tesla heavy trucking president, Jerome Guillen, revealed that the automaker will use its mobile service approach to its Tesla Semi electric truck program.

Last month, Electrek reported that Tesla was looking to hire its first service technicians for Tesla Semi.

Tesla is preparing to deliver its first production Tesla Semi trucks to customers and needs the support infrastructure for service and charging.

While the automaker plans to support its customers, it’s also looking for service for its own use of Tesla Semi trucks.

We reported that Tesla focused on service technicians based in Northern California and Nevada to support the route between Fremont factory and Gigafactory Nevada.

Guillen posted on LinkedIn that the technicians for the Semi service program are going to be mobile:

Looking for additional mobile Semi service technicians. If you have experience in Class 8 service and are passionate about Tesla and its mission: please apply! You will play a critical role to develop the best truck ever! Positions available in northern California and Nevada.

Unlike other automakers, Tesla owns its entire service network and doesn’t rely on third-party franchise dealerships.

It enabled the company to develop more ambitious services, including a large fleet of mobile service technicians that come to you instead of having to bring your car into the service center.

Those technicians equipped with modified Tesla vehicles with tools can perform the most common service tasks.

Now it looks like Tesla is going to use the same mobile strategy for servicing its Semi trucks.

Tesla Semi production is expected to start later this year with some deliveries to customers.

Electrek’s Take

That’s an interesting strategy. I could definitely see Tesla techs in the future pulling up to a truck stop in a Tesla Cybertruck to service a Tesla Semi.

Of course, Tesla will also need more traditional service centers for its trucks for tasks that can’t be performed by a mobile tech.

It will be interesting to see what Tesla does on that front, because I think most of its service centers can’t support big-enough service bays to receive a semi truck.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.