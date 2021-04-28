Quick Charge Podcast: April 28, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model S Plaid+ gets Caviar’s gold treatment, becomes most expensive and stupidest Tesla yet
- New modified-Tesla ride-share launching from electric moped sharing service Revel
- Tesla’s head of UI leaves and leaks unreleased Cybertruck and FSD images in the process
- Elon Musk says no to a new Tesla PR department, doesn’t believe ‘manipulating public opinion’
- Tesla says it will power all Superchargers with renewable energy this year
- GM launches new partnership to have ~60,000 public chargers from 7 networks on the same app in US & Canada
- VW unveils ID.4 GTX: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of its already popular electric SUV
- Electric powertrain maker REE forms business alliance with Toyota’s Hino Motors
- Watch Zero Labs convert an old rusty truck into an EV in 24 hours
