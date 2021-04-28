VW unveils ID.4 GTX: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of its already popular electric SUV

VW has unveiled today the ID.4 GTX, a performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of the German automaker’s already popular electric SUV.

Last year, VW launched the ID.4 electric SUV.

It’s an important electric vehicle as the second based on VW’s MEB high volume electric platform, but the first available globally.

Now, the automaker is unveiling the much-anticipated performance version, the ID.4 GTX, in a digital world premiere held at Berlin Tempelhof Airport.

It is expected to be the first in a series of new GTX electric performance vehicles to be added to VW’s EV lineup.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen Brand, commented on the unveiling:

“Electric driving is simply great fun – and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics. The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.”

Like most performance EVs today, the ID.4 GTX is equipped with dual electric motors, one on each axle, to create a powerful all-wheel-drive drivetrain.

However, VW is using smaller electric motors here with a total output of 220 kW (299 hp) — resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds.

That’s not extremely fast, but it’s peppy enough for an SUV.

The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h (112 mph).

In terms of battery pack, the GTX version is using the same 77 kWh battery pack

Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Board of Management for Development, commented on some of the other features of the electric SUV:

“The full torque of the electric powertrain is immediately available and you can feel the excellent vehicle handling in every bend. What’s more, the innovative operating and safety concept is just as intelligent as the drive train! For example, the driver is supported by the unique augmented reality head-up display and comprehensive assist systems.”

In terms of design, the ID.4 GTX gets a few different design accents than the rear-wheel-drive version, like new bumpers, 3D LED taillights, and new colors:

Volkswagen says that the ID.4 GTX is launching in Europe in the summer.

As for the North American market, VW hasn’t confirmed the GTX version, but it is planning to launch an AWD version of the ID.4 in the market later this year.

When it comes to pricing, the automaker has confirmed an entry-level price of 50,415 euros in Germany, where they require VAT (taxes) to be included in the price.

