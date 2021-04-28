Tesla Model S Plaid+ gets Caviar’s gold treatment, becomes most expensive and stupidest Tesla yet

Caviar, a popular luxury brand better known for putting real gold on Apple products, has turned its attention to Tesla and, more specifically, the Model S Plaid+.

They have created the most expensive and stupidest Tesla vehicle yet.

There are now quite a few companies working on modding and tuning Tesla vehicles.

Unplugged Performance is known for releasing mods to improve performance, and other companies, like T Sportline, are known to make aesthetic modifications.

That’s not really what Caviar is about.

It’s not really about design or performance. They are just about making things more extravagant.

Today, they announced the “MODEL EXCELLENCE 24K,” a Tesla Model S Plaid+ with gold trims:

“The brand’s artists have created an exclusive Tesla Model S concept car. The electric car is presented in black and adorned with decorative elements covered with 999 gold in Double Electroplated technique. The radiator grille, side skirts, discs, rear-view mirrors and elements of the rear and front bumpers are in the gold color.”

Here are a few images of the modified vehicle released by the company today:

As you can see, Caviar designed a new front-end with a fake grill made out of real gold with new gold trims and gold wheels.

Caviar added about the vehicle on its website:

“Imagine yourself driving this car: a respectable high-quality oil-colored body and a dazzling glow of gold. You are not just driving the car of the future. This is a new word in luxury car modding. If you think that they will turn after you and look with an admiring glance, you are not mistaken. That is exactly what the Caviar Model Excellence 24K is made for.”

The company is selling its modified Tesla Model S Plaid+ for $300,000, which is a $135,00 markup on a $164,990 fully-loaded Model S Plaid+.

Caviar says that it plans to make 99 of them in a limited edition production run as seen above.

Electrek’s Take

I would never condone vandalism, but if you are driving this car around, you are basically asking for people to try to hack off the gold trims.

I’d be shocked if they can find 99 people so eager to flash their wealth that they would be willing to deface a perfectly fine Tesla Model S Plaid+ for $135,000.

But what do I know?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.