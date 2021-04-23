Here are a bunch of accessories Rivian is bringing to its electric pickup truck and SUV

- Apr. 23rd 2021 10:53 am ET

Rivian’s electric vehicles, the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV, are made for adventure, and the company is planning lots of accessories to make those adventures easier.

Rivian is preparing to launch its electric vehicles in the coming months, and recently, it’s been announcing a bunch of programs to support its upcoming fleet:

The automaker is also soon going to launch its accessory shop, and some internet sleuths on the Rivian forum managed to pull images of some of the accessories.

We already saw Rivian’s crazy $5,000 camp kitchen accessory, but that’s just one of many designed for camping.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently revealed a collaboration with Yakima for a tent designed for its vehicles, and now we get pictures of what it looks like on the R1T and R1S:

The automaker is also going to make a bunch of other accessories available based on crossbars that can be installed on the roof of either vehicles:

We’re talking about things like a bike mount, a snowboard mount, a surf mount, and a kayak mount:

The previously mentioned camp kitchen fits in the R1T’s gear tunnel, but that’s apparently not the only accessory that can go in that unique storage spot.

Rivian also has an accessory called “gear shuttle” that looks like a deployable table or bench:

Finally, Rivian is also planning some smaller and more traditional accessories like floormats and recovery kits:

Rivian is planning to start deliveries of the R1T electric pickup in June, and it should become the first electric pickup to hit the US market.

The R1S electric SUV should follow shortly after.

