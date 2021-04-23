Podcast: Tesla fatal crash goes viral in media, another price change, Cadillac Lyriq, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a Tesla fatal crash goes viral in the media, another Model 3/Y r price change, Cadillac Lyriq production version, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- A Tesla crash results in two deaths, police believe no one was in the driver’s seat
- Elon Musk claims Tesla involved in fatal crash with no one in driver’s seat wasn’t on Autopilot
- Tesla publicly shares data logs of vehicle involved in crash that led owner to protest at auto show
- Teslas reportedly being stopped from driving on the highway by police in Chinese megacity
- Tesla is only bundling solar products and Powerwall together going forward
- Tesla is increasing Powerwall power capacity by up to 50%
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices again, now starts at $39,000
- GM unveils production version of Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle with 300 miles of range
- Cadillac is going electric – every new vehicle will be all-electric starting now
- Mercedes-Benz unveils EQB: a beautiful new compact electric SUV
- VW unveils ID.6 electric SUV: its most spacious electric vehicle yet
- Toyota unveils bZ4X electric SUV without specs, coming next year
- Genesis unveils its first all-electric vehicle: electric version of G80 sedan
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.