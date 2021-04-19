Genesis unveils its first all-electric vehicle: electric version of G80 sedan

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, is unveiling today its first all-electric vehicle: an electric version of its G80 sedan.

While Hyundai has had all-electric vehicles for years, its Genesis brand never got an entry in the all-electric space.

That’s despite Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and others quickly electrifying the luxury segments.

Now, they want in, and they are unveiling their first all-electric vehicle.

At the Shanghai Motor Show, Genesis has unveiled what it calls the “Electrified G80,” an all-electric version of its existing G80 luxury sedan.

The G80 used to be a fairly popular luxury sedan in the US, with a peak of over 16,000 deliveries in the US in 2017, but sales have since tumbled to just a few thousand per year.

Now, the automaker hopes to reinvigorate the vehicle program with an all-electric version.

Jay Chang, Global Head of the Genesis brand, commented on the unveiling of the Electrified G80:

“Today is very special because it represents a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand, not only because this is Genesis’ very first appearance at Auto Shanghai, but also as the first time we are unveiling a new product outside of Korea. The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification.”

In terms of the specs, Genisis didn’t go into too many details when it comes to the battery pack, but it did note that they are expecting a range of 427 km (265 miles) based on the Korean EV certification system.

The Electrified G80 also boasts an impressive fast-charging capacity of up to 350 kW, which Genesis says can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

Genesis also wrote about the vehicle’s performance:

“The Electrified G80 comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD), creating powerful performance. This allows customers to enjoy dynamic driving, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph just in 4.9 seconds (based on results from Genesis R&D Center testing in sport mode).”

Electrified G80 owners are also going to be able to switch from RWD to AWD depending on their needs.

Like with the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5, Genesis is also introducing bi-directional vehicle-to-load technology in its own electric vehicles with the Electrified G80, which will be equipped with a bi-directional charger capable of a 3.6 kW output.

Genesis says that more details about the vehicle’s availability in North America are going to be released later this year.

Here’s the full press release.

GENESIS PREMIERES FIRST-EVER EV MODEL: ELECTRIFIED G80

Apr 18, 2021

Genesis’ first EV model, Electrified G80, makes its global debut at Auto Shanghai 2021, marking the beginning of a new era of electrification

Electrified G80 presents the perfect balance of Athletic Elegance, building on the heritage of G80 and creating a new standard for electric sedans

SHANGHAI, China, April 19, 2021 – Today, Genesis officially introduced its first-ever EV model, the Electrified G80, to the global market at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021).

“Today is very special because it represents a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand, not only because this is Genesis’ very first appearance at Auto Shanghai, but also as the first time we are unveiling a new product outside of Korea,” said Jay Chang, Global Head of the Genesis brand. “The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification.”

Genesis’ First EV Model: Electrified G80

The Electrified G80 is Genesis’ first EV model, presenting a new standard for electric sedans. It builds on the heritage of the G80 with its perfect balance of Athletic Elegance, while offering customers an alternative electric powertrain, using the latest technologies to deliver high levels of performance and convenience.

G80, which sits at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup, represents the perfect balance of Athletic Elegance and offers a sophisticated driving experience. The Electrified G80 not only boasts the kind of smooth and stable driving experience that only an electric vehicle can provide, but also offers powerful and dynamic performance.

The Electrified G80 delivers exceptional range and convenience for customers. Based on the NEDC standard, the estimated maximum range per charge is more than 500km (Based on the Korean EV certification system, the company estimated number is 427 km. Range may vary based on region.). 350kW rapid charging enables the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

The Electrified G80 comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD), creating powerful performance. This allows customers to enjoy dynamic driving, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph just in 4.9 seconds (based on results from Genesis R&D Center testing in sport mode).

The Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) can also connect or disconnect motor and drive shaft based on different driving conditions, enabling the vehicle to switch between RWD and AWD to reduce unnecessary power loss and increase efficiency. The Electrified G80’s efficiency is 4.3 km/kWh when equipped with 19-inch wheels.

The G80 offers a 400/800V multi rapid charging system, allowing customers to use various charging infrastructures. Its driving motor and inverter are able to boost the level of voltage from 400V up to 800V, which is more optimized level for the system, providing a more stable charge. Thanks to this, customers can use a 800V rapid charging system with no need for an additional converter, and also a 400V charger.

The Electrified G80 also provides a V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that enables customers to use electric power of 3.6 kW, which is higher than the level of average household, making it possible to use electric appliances outside the vehicle with ease.

Ensuring that the Electrified G80’s driving experience would be as quiet and comfortable as possible, Genesis equipped the vehicle with Active Noise Control-Road, a world-first noise-reduction feature available in the GV80 SUV. It reduces the level of noise significantly by measuring and analyzing road noises and creating soundwaves of the opposite frequency simultaneously. Electronic Control Suspension with Road Preview, the adaptive suspension system that can be controlled by information supplied through the front-facing camera, also helps to create an optimal, smooth driving experience.

The design inherits G80’s design character: ‘Athletic Elegance’ and ‘Beauty of White Space’ for the exterior and interior, as well we various elements that differentiate electric sedans.

The Genesis signature Crest Grille evolves into an aerodynamic crest featuring an inverted G-Matrix pattern that emphasizes the Electrified G80’s mission for sustainability. The charging door is located in the grille’s upper right corner, and is invisible when closed. Inside the charging door, the Two Lines chrome design has also been applied, highlighting its design identity and consistency.

The Electrified G80 features the latest technologies, especially in the area of sustainability. Genesis sourced various natural or recycled materials for its interior such as leather with natural dyes for the seats, console, and rear seat armrest, eco-friendly natural wood trim with recycled wood, and environment-friendly, recycled PET fabrics.

Electrification is one of the key strategies for Genesis as it aims to design and provide new experiences for customers with electric models. Genesis initiates its EV portfolio with the Electrified G80 and will continue to drive innovation in this area with additional EV models to come.

More information on the arrival of the Electrified G80 in the United States and Canada will be shared later this year, including further details about North American specifications.

