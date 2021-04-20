VW unveils ID.6 electric SUV: its most spacious electric vehicle yet

Volkswagen has now unveiled its third ID production electric vehicle based on its MEB platform. After the ID.3 and ID.4, we now get to see the ID.6: the brand’s biggest electric vehicle yet.

For the VW ID.6, the German automaker is going to first focus on the Chinese market and decided to unveil the electric SUV at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, commented on the unveiling:

“With the new ID.6, we are laying the foundations for at least 50 percent of our cars sold in China being electric by 2030. We are maintaining momentum and gradually increasing our range of MEB cars: By 2023, Volkswagen will have a total of eight ID. models in China, making MEB nationwide there. The economies of scale that we have achieved allow us to offer the latest technology at an affordable price – and thus further expand our electric offensive.”

The MEB platform is extremely flexible when it comes to the size of the vehicles.

It can enable a small hatchback like the ID.3 to a larger SUV like the ID.6

The VW ID.6 is 4.88 meters (192 inches) long, and it is 30 cm or about a foot longer than the VW ID.4.

With the launch in China, VW has released the specs for the Chinese version of the electric SUV, which is going to be offered with two battery pack sizes:

“The two batteries available have a storage capacity of 58 kWh and 77 kWh of net battery capacity, and allow a range of between 436 and 588 km (China NEDC). The battery is located under the passenger cabin, guaranteeing a low centre of gravity. The e-machines of the 4MOTION version produce an output of 225 kW (305 PS) – enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and for a top speed of 160 km/h.”

Those are the same battery pack sizes found in the ID.4, and therefore we can expect a shorter range with the bigger form factor.

The ID.4 Pro recently received a 260-mile EPA estimated range.

As you can see, the interior of the vehicle is fairly spartan with almost no physical button.

VW commented:

“The e-SUV comes without any physical buttons and switches. The operating concept uses a 12-inch display with a touchscreen – and the “Hello ID.” voice control. The innovative ID. Light – a narrow strip light below the windscreen – provides the driver with intuitive support. An augmented reality head-up display is available as an optional extra, which merges some notifications with reality – for example, turn arrows from the navigation system are projected onto the correct lane on the road. The IQ.Drive assistance systems make driving even more relaxed; notably Travel Assist. The software and hardware of the ID.6 have an innovative architectural design, allowing customers to update their cars after purchase.”

The VW ID.6 is going to go into production at two factories in China later this year.

The German automaker is focusing on the Chinese market for now when it comes to the new electric SUV, but the vehicle is expected to make it to other markets later.

