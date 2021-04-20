Green Deals: Greenworks 21-inch 48V electric mower simplifies yard chores at $300, more

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 21-inch 48V Electric Mower for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $450 going rate, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked all time. As with all electric mowers, you won’t have to use gas or oil to cut your yard this spring should you pick up today’s lead deal. On top of that, you’ll be getting two 24V 5Ah batteries alongside a charger so you have everything needed to start mowing your yard as soon as you open the box. Plus, this model is self-propelled, making it even easier to handle yard chores this spring. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs, AeroGarden indoor hydroponic gardens, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Woot is now offering up to 55% off a selection of LED light bulbs, ceiling fans, and smart lighting, with deals from $9.99. One standout is the 6-pack of Amazon Basics 100-Watt Equivalent A21 Dimmable LED bulbs for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed at $49 on Amazon, today’s offer is more than 55% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Rated for a 25,000 hour lifespan, these LED bulbs save you money over the years and provide 1600 lumens of light with a “cool daylight color temperature” (5,000 kelvin). According to Amazon, these bulbs use only 16-watts of power and save you “up to $231 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot.

Today only, we have spotted a few notable AeroGarden deals from Woot and Amazon. One standout here at Woot is the AeroGarden Sprout (2020 Model) for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one is regularly $100, currently fetching $81 at Amazon, and is now at one of the best Amazon prices we have ever tracked. This newer model was already one of the more affordable in the lineup, and it just dropped even lower. The Sprout can grow three plants at once to about 10-inches high. It ships with everything you need including the 10-watt LED light system, one-touch controls with no experience needed, and a 3-pod seed kit to get started (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More AeroGarden deals below.

