Tesla updates Model 3 with new design accent and heated steering wheel

Tesla has updated the Model 3 again with a new design accent recently introduced in the new Model Y in China and the long-awaited heated steering wheel.

2021 Tesla Model 3

Tesla officially launched the Model 3 2021 refresh with more range and new features in October of 2020, but as we previously reported, the refresh is still sort of on-going.

The automaker started introducing changes to the Model 3 produced in China first, like the chrome delete, and they added new features like double-paned windows, powered trunk, and a new center console.

With the update, Tesla also introduced “under-the-hood” improvements, like a new heat pump and a new battery pack with higher capacity.

Now Tesla is again updating the Model 3 made-in-China and like previous changes, we expect that it will soon come to the Model 3 produced in the US.

Last week, we reported on Tesla updating the interior design of the Model Y electric SUV based on an update to the Model Y configurator in China as they are starting production at Gigafactory Shanghai.

One change was a new wood panel inside the doors of the Model Y and now we see that the change has made it to the Model 3 too:

Tesla has also added a heated steering wheel, which has been a long-awaited option, which we heard was coming with the 2021 Model 3 udpate.

In the Chinese configurator, you can see the new option when choosing the premium interior, which is available for Model 3 Performance buyers:

However, like it has been the case with previous Tesla options, we believe that the hardware is becoming standard and Tesla is likely to offer the heated steering wheel option as a software upgrade through its mobile app to buyers of the cheaper version of the vehicle.

While these changes are currently only reflected in the Model 3 made-in-China, we expect Tesla to make those changes to the Model 3 vehicles produced in Fremont in the coming weeks months – making them accessible to North American customers.

Stay tune for more information.

