Tesla releases Q1 2021 delivery results: massive new record of 185,000 cars

Tesla has released today its Q1 2021 delivery and production results, and as expected, the automaker has achieved record deliveries for a first quarter, but it also went way beyond that.

Tesla Q1 2021 expectations

As we discussed earlier this week, Tesla was coming off of an overall delivery record last quarter, but the automaker wasn’t expected to break the record again in Q1 2021.

Automakers generally see a seasonal decline in sales during the first quarter, and for Tesla, there were also a few production issues on top of it this time around.

Tesla had to shut down Fremont factory for a few days due to “part supply issues,” and it had to retool Model S and Model X production line for the refreshed version.

The company ended up not producing any Model S or Model X vehicles for most of the quarter, and it didn’t deliver many beyond liquidating the previous versions of the two electric vehicles in January.

These constraints resulted in a wide range of delivery estimates from industry watchers. Some saw Tesla barely beating its Q1 2020 deliveries of 88,000 vehicles while others saw the automakers beating its Q4 2020 record of 180,000 deliveries.

Tesla Q1 2021 delivery and production

Today, Tesla released its production and delivery numbers for Q1 2021 and confirmed 180,338 vehicles produced and 184,800 vehicles delivered:

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X – 2,020 6% Model 3/Y 180,338 182,780 7% Total 180,338 184,800 7%

As you can see, that’s way higher than most expectations with Tesla not only beating its Q1 record but also its overall delivery record by a healthy margin.

Tesla’s deliveries are up 110% year-over-year and up 2% quarter-over-quarter.

The automaker wrote about the results in a press release:

“In the first quarter, we produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles. We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production.”

Tesla confirmed that no new refreshed Model S and Model X have been delivered this quarter.

Electrek‘s take

These results are truly incredible. I would be interested to see the market’s reaction this morning, but they are closed.

I would imagine that TSLA would rise significantly because I don’t think many people were expecting that.

The most impressive thing is Model 3/Model Y production and deliveries jumped 10% and 14% quarter-over quarter.

That’s a big ramp up considering the volume Tesla was already doing.

I have to assume that Model Y production in China had a big impact here, especially in March since it’s the only month we don’t have the numbers in Q1.

It would bode well for Tesla in Q2 by simply maintaining that March Model Y production capacity through the full quarter and adding some Model S and Model X production.

We should easily see deliveries and production at over 200,000 vehicles with that alone.

