Tesla Model Y Standard Range gets official EPA rating, but the vehicle’s fate is unknown

Tesla Model Y Standard Range has received an official EPA rating – making it one of the most efficient cars in the world, but the vehicle’s fate is still unknown.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched a new Model Y Standard Range RWD with 244 miles of range.

The launch was surprising considering CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla won’t produce the version of the Model Y because he said that the range would be “unacceptably low” at less than 250 miles.

Tesla released the version of the vehicle with an EPA estimated range of 244 miles and a starting price of $42,000.

A few weeks after the launch, the automaker surprised again by reducing the price of the new base version of the Model Y by $2,000 just a month after launching it.

A few days after that, Tesla ended up removing the new cheaper version from its Model Y configurator – creating even more confusion.

CEO Elon Musk ended up saying that Tesla is still offering the vehicle as an “off the menu” option, which means that buyers need to know about it and order it in person or by telephone.

According to the CEO, the reason for making it an “off the menu” option is because he believes “the range, in many drive conditions, yet meets the Tesla standard of excellence.”

It’s not the first time that the automaker has done something like that – it also delivered on its promise of making a $35,000 Model 3 by making it an off-the-menu item.

The fate of the Model Y Standard Range as off-the-menu item is uncertain since Tesla ended up stopping orders of the Model 3 Standard Range after the launch of the 2021 version.

But the vehicle still went through EPA certification, which was released this week:

While the range is not satisfactory for Musk, the efficiency is quite good and better than the Long Range version because of the lighter battery at 129 MPGe, which makes it one of the most efficient cars ever and probably the most efficient electric SUV of all time.

Electrek‘s take

I wouldn’t be surprised if the reason why Tesla introduced the Model Y Standard Range just to bury it a month later as something to do with Tesla knowing something we don’t about the US EV incentive reform.

As I have been saying over the last few weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if while the reform enabled Tesla buyers to get back access to the incentive, it would also introduce a price cap on the vehicles eligible for the credit.

For example, if that’s the case, Tesla might need a Model Y under $45,000 in order for the electric SUV to be eligible.

That’s just a thought, but it could explain the confusing launch of the new version. Tesla might also be waiting for the less expensive and smaller density LFP battery packs to be certified for the Model Y.

