Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, Lowe’s is offering BLACK+DECKER battery-powered electric lawn tools at up to $90 off. Our favorite is the 40V 20-inch Electric Mower for $259 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $350 at Home Depot and $330 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in over a year. Ditching the usual gas and oil, this mower is powered by the included two 40V batteries, meaning it’s better for your wallet and the environment. It also means there’s less maintenance for you, as well. Plus, the deck can adjust from 1.5-inches to 4-inches without tools. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, LED bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is offering the Westinghouse 155Wh Portable Power Station for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since July. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, this deal is here to save the day. This unit wields enough juice to charge a smartphone up to 17 times, refuel a drone 23 times, and the list goes on. Another impressive feat is that its built-in outlet can power a 36-inch television. Connectivity options include two 120V outlets, dual 10W USB-A ports, a Quick Charge 18W USB-A, 18W Type-C, DC, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Lepro US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 1,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $15.99 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. For those who are still using older CFL or incandescent light bulbs, it’s time to upgrade. Whereas it used to take 100W of electricity to deliver around 1,500-lumens of brightness, these bulbs do that with just 15W used. Plus, less power means less heat generated, which can pile on the savings since your A/C won’t have to work as hard either. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.