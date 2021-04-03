Quick Charge Podcast: April 2, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases Q1 2021 delivery results: massive new record of 185,000 cars
- Elon Musk: Tesla is still hoping to build retro diner at new Santa Monica Supercharger station
- Tesla Model 3 becomes more popular as NYC yellow cab
- Cadillac Lyriq prototype begins road testing
- Nissan releases update of Ariya electric crossover testing ahead of production
- Audi e-tron electric SUV gains momentum with price cut and range increase
- MG Motor unveils Cyberster electric sports car concept
- Rivian announces service plan, follows Tesla into mobile service and app-based scheduling
- Extreme E kicks off this weekend with first electric off-road race in the desert
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.