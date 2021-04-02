Podcast: Tesla delivery record, Tesla Semi production, Kia EV6, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s delivery record, Tesla Semi production, the new Kia EV6, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla releases Q1 2021 delivery results: massive new record of 185,000 cars
- Tesla Semi production line at new Nevada building is coming up with a goal of 5 electric trucks per week
- Tesla goes on hiring spree at Gigafactory Texas, prepares new battery cell factory
- Tesla is going to hire over 10,000 people at Gigafactory Texas over next year, launches student worker effort
- Tesla drastically increases price of Solar Roof
- Apple to buy over $50 million worth of batteries from Tesla for new energy storage project
- Rivian announces service plan, follows Tesla into mobile service and app-based scheduling
- Kia unveils EV6 electric crossover: Ioniq 5 in a beautifully different package
- Mercedes-Benz EQS interior unveiled with massive 55-inch screen
- Biden proposes $174 billion investment in electric vehicles
